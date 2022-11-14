Watch Now
Private Quaker school that has taught US presidents' children to open in Phoenix

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Willard White is preparing to open a Friends school, a prestigious private school that has educated the children of several U.S. presidents.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 14, 2022
A prestigious private school attended by several former U.S. presidents' children — including Malia and Sasha Obama and Chelsea Clinton — is expanding to Phoenix.

Willard E. White, a strategic nonprofit consultant, is leading the charge to open the Phoenix Friends School, which is based on the faith and practice of the Religious Society of Friends, also called Friends or Quakers.

White — who is a descendant from one of the earliest Quaker families in America, dating back to the 1660s — is investing $500,000 of his own money to get the school started.

With annual tuition of $19,000, Phoenix Friends School will start with 10 fifth graders and 10 sixth graders in fall 2023. It will add other grade levels, as that first group of students moves on to the next grade.

