Press Coffee ready to grow, but won't compete with Starbucks, Dutch Bros

Heading into 2023, Phoenix-based coffee wholesaler and retailer Press Coffee is focused on opening in more grocery stores — and being kinder to the environment.

In November, Press opened its first location in a grocery store with a new partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and the company wants to grow that partnership in 2023.

“There’s been a great response,” Press co-owner Jason Kyle, told the Business Journal. “Both sides are looking at how we can grow this.”

One of Kyle’s partners, Alex Mason, said that Press is working with Sprouts to identify a couple more locations that would work for a Press coffee shop in Arizona.

“We are flexible on the build-outs, but Sprouts has the say on when and where,” Kyle said. “But we are happy to meet their level of excitement and we think three to five new locations in the next year would be good.”

