Postino WineCafe coming to proposed mixed-use project in Peoria

Postino WineCafe is looking to be part of an emerging "destination dining district" in Peoria.

Peoria City Council will vote June 21 on whether or not to approve a development agreement between the city and developer, Common Bond Development LLC, under the name CBDG Peoria LLC, for a new mixed-use development, which will be located adjacent to the Peoria Sports Complex on the south side of West Paradise Lane, east of 83rd Avenue and west of 79th Avenue. The site currently is used as a parking lot for events at the sports complex.

Should it be approved on Tuesday, the 2.66-acre property will include three "quality restaurants," one of which is "anticipated" to be Valley favorite Postino WineCafe — the only restaurant listed by name in the documents submitted to the city of Peoria. The other two will be full-service, quality restaurants, according to Peoria City Council documents.

This would be the first Postino in Peoria and the whole West Valley. It has eight locations across the Valley with another in Tucson. Postino expanded into Colorado and Texas and says it is "coming soon" in California and Georgia, according to its website.

