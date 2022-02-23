Popular street taco restaurant planning 2 new Phoenix metro locations

PHOENIX — A popular street taco restaurant is planning to open two new locations on the west side of the Valley just a few years after opening its first restaurant in Phoenix.

Taco Boys, which has become a popular destination in downtown Phoenix and at its second location in Tempe, will open its first West Valley eatery in April near the Westgate Entertainment District at 91st Avenue and Camelback Road on the border of Glendale and Phoenix.

The new location will be the company’s largest at 2,700 square feet. Like its other locations, Taco Boys will offer traditional Mexican dishes with char-grilled meats such as pollo, carne asada, tripas, barbacoa and more, as well as house-made salsas and vegetable toppings.

The company is also working on opening its fourth location with a drive-thru option along Interstate 17 just south of the former Metrocenter mall in west Phoenix. The company expects it to open later this year.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.