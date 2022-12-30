Popular Phoenix restaurant The Vig coming to the West Valley

The Vig, the popular Valley casual hangout restaurant from Genuine Concepts, is preparing to open a new location in the Park West shopping center in Peoria.

Coming in January, the Vig at Park West will be the concept’s sixth location. Founded in 2006, the Vig has become a mainstay brand in Valley’s restaurant scene, mixing a menu with quality ingredients and creating an experiential atmosphere where guests are encouraged to play games and stay for longer periods of time.

The new location, which will be in Peoria on the border with Glendale at 9824 W. Northern Ave., was designed by AV3 Design Studio. It will feature four separate dining areas including a bar and lounge, an outdoor patio, a dining room and a semi-private den area that can be used for events and can seat 20 people.

