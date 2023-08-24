Popular Mexican restaurant Salt and Lime expands to Arcadia in Phoenix

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill, a popular restaurant in Scottsdale, is planning to open a new location in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood in early 2024.

The restaurant, which has operated at 9397 E. Shea Blvd in Scottsdale since 2014, signed a lease for a 1,568-square-foot space in the Camelback Village Center retail plaza on the northeast corner of Camelback Road and 44th Street in Phoenix.

Salt and Lime will be taking over the space formerly occupied by local pizzeria chain Streets of New York. The company said in an announcement it will remodel the space to “remain true to its flagship location.” It is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

