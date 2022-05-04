Popular California taquito restaurant expanding to Arizona with dozens of locations

Irvine, California-based Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a popular taquito-focused franchise, is expanding to Arizona with about 30 new locations.

Its first two locations in the state will be in Goodyear, a fast-growing West Valley suburb of Phoenix, at 15570 W. McDowell Road near Market at Estrella Falls and in Scottsdale in the Sierra Bloom development, at the southeast corner of 90th Street and Horseshoe Road close to the Loop 101.

The two restaurants, which will be corporately owned with indoor dining and a drive-thru, are expected to each be 1,800 square feet and open by the end of this year. The company said it has eyed the Phoenix area to expand its corporate presence and has considered moving its headquarters to the Scottsdale area.

"Our brand, what we found is it really transcends age groups and demographics. A lot of brands are very millennial-focused. Wherever it might be, if you sit in our restaurant long enough, we really appeal to a mass of people, so when we started looking at the Phoenix market, it fit really well," Chris Wyland, vice president of franchise development for Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, told the Business Journal. "Phoenix in general is a great market in that we can actually go and find land and build from that ground up ... it's hard to do that in Southern California, it's really expensive and there's not a lot of land left."

