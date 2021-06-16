Polish software company to build first US data center in East Valley

Polish software company Comarch plans to build its first data center in the United States on three acres in Mesa.

The $22 million, 32,000-square-foot facility will be located at Ellsworth Road and Prairie Avenue and will serve as Comarch's flagship facility, according to an announcement from the tech company. Construction is expected to begin this month, with operations beginning in mid-2022. The Weitz Company is the general contractor.

“We chose Mesa due to it progressing as an up-and-coming technology region, reasonable energy prices, existing infrastructure, lack of natural disasters, and business-friendly opt-in processes which reduced timelines for go-live,” Louis Rossi, Comarch’s director of business development for North America, said in a statement.

Comarch, which has its U.S. headquarters in Illinois, said the data center in Mesa will be used to host infrastructure and applications, support and maintenance, IT project delivery, business development, consulting services, and for the delivery of mission-critical IT systems.

