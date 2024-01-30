PNC Bank deploys first mobile branch in Phoenix to connect underserved communities

PHOENIX — PNC Bank is bringing its mobile branch model to the Valley to connect underserved communities with banking services.

PNC Bank deployed its first mobile branch in Phoenix on Jan. 24, stopping at St. Vincent de Paul’s main campus at 320 W. Watkins Rd.

The mobile branch will make biweekly dedicated stops at multiple organizations, including A New Leaf, Catholic Charities, Homeward Bound and affordable housing communities. PNC bankers will help customers make informed financial decisions via educational seminars and tools.

At the 30-foot branch on wheels, customers can meet with a personal banker, open a checking account, apply for a personal loan, credit card or mortgage, and receive or replace debit cards.

