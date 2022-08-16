Planned surf and water park with hotel, retail gains momentum in Arizona city

A new 71-acre surf and water park with lagoons and a retail and hotel district has been proposed for the city of Maricopa, a small city located about an hour south of Phoenix.

The new "world-class entertainment and lifestyle venue" will comprise a large water park, two surf lagoons, a retail and hotel district, surf villas and a surf center and academy, according to documents obtained by the Phoenix Business Journal.

The PHX Surf property is located on a large vacant parcel that is bound by Loma and Green roads and State Route 238 and Garvey Avenue adjacent to an existing cattle farm and east of the existing APEX Motor Club private racetrack.

It will also be developed in the middle of several planned housing projects such as Flatz 520, Hogenes Farms, Moonlight Ridge and Innovation Villas. The city's website shows that the developer, Mesa-based PHX Surf LLC, is requesting to rezone the site for the project.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.