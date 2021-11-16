Planet Fitness expands footprint in the Valley with new gyms in Gilbert and Glendale

Planet Fitness Inc., one of the largest franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., is expanding its presence in the Phoenix area again.

The fitness chain is adding two more locations to its already more than 30 stores in the Valley in Gilbert and Glendale during the first quarter of 2022.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the business of retail gyms more than almost any other industry, but consumers are returning to work out and owners of these fitness centers are looking to expand.

The new Gilbert location will be opening in a newly constructed two-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 915 S. Gilbert Road. The gym serves as the anchor of the new Gilbert Warner shopping center developed by Remington Nevada. A real estate investment group from Mercer Island, Washington, purchased the Planet Fitness building in May 2021 from Remington Nevada for $6.1 million, according to Maricopa County records.

The Glendale location is opening in a former YouFit Health Clubs location at 4414 W. Cactus Road.

