Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new surf and water park

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.

The 71-acre park with two, 5-acre surf lagoons, a water park and a surf center and academy will be developed on a vacant site that's bound by Loma and Green roads and State Route 238 and Garvey Avenue adjacent to a cattle farm.

In documents submitted to the city, the developer says SR 238 is a major connection between communities west of the project location, the city of Maricopa and north to the Phoenix metro.

The developer of the park, Erin La Grassa of Mesa-based PHX Surf LLC, applied this year to rezone and create a planned area development for 71 acres to allow for the construction of the project. The city's planning commission recommended approval of the application on Sept. 26. Maricopa City Council unanimously approved the rezoning and planned area development on Tuesday.

