Phoenix wins $1 million national arts contest grant for urban shade project

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix was one of eight cities nationwide selected by Bloomberg Philanthropies to receive grant money to fund a public art project that is also meant to address climate change’s effects on the city.

The $1 million in grant funds from Bloomberg’s Public Art Challenge will pay for nine artists to create shading and cooling installations around the city as a response to climate change bringing extreme heat to the city.

The project, called “¡Sombra!” — which translates as “Shade!” in Spanish — will place the installations in various parks and neighborhoods identified through heat mapping in the city and will foster community dialogue among residents about the city's extreme heat challenges, the city said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.