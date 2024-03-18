Phoenix wants to hire national consulting firm to work on downtown entertainment district

The city of Phoenix wants to hire a national consulting firm to help establish a new entertainment district in its downtown.

Phoenix City Council will consider a one-year contract worth $529,000 with HR&A Advisors Inc. for a proposed district at its March 20 meeting.

HR&A has offices in several major markets such as New York and Los Angeles and has worked on entertainment districts in Cincinnati, Detroit, Philadelphia and Toronto, Canada.

It focuses on real estate, economic development and public infrastructure projects and has worked with universities, private owners and investors, hospitals and government.

