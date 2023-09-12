Phoenix trade zone gets top ranking as product imports, exports soar

Phoenix's Foreign Trade Zone No. 75 was fifth in the nation for imports handled through its warehouse and distribution network in 2022, reflecting the region's major industrial growth and expansion of companies into the state.

The data comes from the most recent U.S. FTZ board annual report, which listed Arizona as No. 7 out of the top 25 states for trade activity in 2022.

FTZs are designated areas within the U.S. that allow foreign goods to be imported and re-exported without normal duties and taxes. They're used as an economic tool for cities and employers and offer benefits such as streamlined processes, high security and savings on equipment or property taxes.

"We want to be able to give them as much reason to stay here and this is just one program to help as much as possible," said Denise Yanaz, Phoenix's FTZ administrator and program manager at the city of Phoenix's economic development department.

Phoenix's zone is one of seven in Arizona and is one of the largest geographically in the state — it covers Maricopa County and portions of Pinal and Yavapai counties and currently has 27 operators.

