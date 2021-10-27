Phoenix to consider selling land for construction of planned State Route 30

Phoenix City Council will vote Wednesday on a plan to sell nearly 86 acres of land in the southwest portion of the city to the Arizona Department of Transportation for the construction of the planned State Route 30.

According to city of Phoenix documents, ADOT requires the land for the construction of the section of the planned freeway, which will connect the Loop 202 Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway to Loop 303, and will run through portions of Phoenix, Avondale and Goodyear. That central section would span about 13 miles.

The freeway is planned to connect from Interstate 17 and run west to State Route 85 in Buckeye, totaling about 29 miles.

The land Phoenix owns, which is currently vacant, had been leased for sand and gravel operations from 2006 to February 2021. According to city documents, most of the site is a sand and gravel pit and “cannot be developed without significant fill.”

The land, at 4815 S. 67th Ave., would be sold for $1.5 million, according to city documents.

