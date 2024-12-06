Watch Now
Phoenix, Tempe deal could bring apartments to land once sought for Coyotes arena

The agreements could lead to apartments being built on the land
TEMPE, AZ — Phoenix and Tempe city councils have both unanimously approved measures that clear a path for apartments to potentially be built on a 46-acre piece of land in Tempe once considered for an arena for the Arizona Coyotes hockey team.

During a Dec. 4 meeting, Phoenix City Council approved an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities regarding noise mitigations and flight procedures. Tempe City Council had already approved the measure at a Nov. 21 meeting.

Going back to 2022, the two cities were at odds over the Coyotes' proposed mixed-use development, which would have been anchored by a 16,000-seat arena to be used by the now-defunct NHL franchise. The proposed development also included 1,600 luxury apartments.

