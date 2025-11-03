Phoenix taps Virginia exec as new community and economic development director

The city of Phoenix has selected a candidate with two decades of experience in local government and economic growth to be its new community and economic development director.

Ryan Touhill — who currently holds an equivalent role in Arlington, Virginia — will be taking the post left open by Christine Mackay, who announced in August she was stepping down from the role to take the helm of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC).

Touhill has served as Arlington’s economic development director since November 2022. His last day there was set as Nov. 7, according to the announcement of his departure at a Thursday event. He’s scheduled to begin his new role in Phoenix on Dec. 7.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.