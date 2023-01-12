Phoenix Symphony hires new president and CEO from East Coast orchestra

PHOENIX — Peter Kjome has been named the new president and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony, after a nationwide executive search conducted by the symphony's board of directors.

Most recently, Kjome served as president and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, one of the nation’s leading ensembles. He has also held the top post at the Grand Rapids Symphony in Michigan and was a professional oboist earlier in his career.

Kjome will take over the job in Phoenix on Feb. 1, succeeding Suzanne Wilson, who led The Phoenix Symphony from 2020-2022. She announced last July that she would be stepping down from her position to relocate to London, England, for a "unique opportunity presented to her family," according to the symphony's announcement.

