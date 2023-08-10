Phoenix Suns replace food and beverage partner for Footprint Center

PHOENIX — The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have signed a new exclusive food and beverage provider for the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

The Suns have replaced Levy Restaurants as its longtime food partner and have brought on Oak View Group’s food and beverage division, OVG Hospitality, to operate all food and drink in the arena from the concession stands to the exclusive clubs and suites. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OVG, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, started operating food at Footprint Center earlier this month.

“Our commitment is to continue to find innovative ways to invest in our community and put forth our championship mentality in everything we do, on and off the floor,” Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, said in a statement.

