Phoenix Suns recognized by the NBA for ‘innovative’ partnership with Footprint

The NBA has recognized the Phoenix Suns for its groundbreaking sustainability-focused partnership with Footprint, but the head of the Gilbert-based company said this is only the beginning.

In July, leaders from each franchise in the National Basketball Association voted for the Suns to win the Changemaker of the Year award because of its partnership with Footprint. The NBA has only given out the award – which is supposed to recognize the best new partnership with an emphasis on an innovative approach in an emerging category – twice, and both times the Suns won.

The Suns announced in the summer of 2021 that Footprint had acquired the naming rights of the downtown arena – now known as Footprint Center and that Footprint would be using the sports and entertainment facility as a “lab” where it can introduce the public to its products and where the company can try out new innovations.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.