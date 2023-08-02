Phoenix Suns mix old and new with revamped uniforms for upcoming season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are taking elements from past designs to create their new uniforms that were unveiled this week, a little less than three months before the 2023-24 NBA season begins.
The team describes the jerseys as a modern take on the classic sunburst uniform of the early ’90s with elements from previous special jerseys from the last few years. The new design is in both a white uniform and a purple one.
“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history,” Josh Bartelstein, CEO of the Phoenix Suns, said in a statement. “These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.”