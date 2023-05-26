Phoenix Suns, Mercury to bid on future NBA and WNBA All-Star games

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is teaming up with the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury to bring the NBA and WNBA All-Star games to the Valley.

The Suns and Mercury have both submitted bids to their respective leagues to host a future All-Star Game. While the leagues will have final say on if the games are awarded to Phoenix and for what year, Suns and Mercury ownership would like to get both games in the same year.

Phoenix City Council will vote at its next meeting on May 31 whether or not to support the teams’ bids on the games.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is usually held in mid-February and the WNBA's is in mid-July.

The measure is supported by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who has been working behind the scenes with Mat Ishbia, the owner of the Suns and Mercury, on the bid.

Read more from the Business Journal.