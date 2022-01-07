Phoenix Suns cap season ticket sales, create waitlist

PHOENIX — For the first time in a decade, season ticket demand for the Phoenix Suns has reached levels where the team must put a cap on how many can be sold and create a waitlist, the Valley’s NBA franchise announced Thursday.

The Suns' season tickets, which the team calls its PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships, will be capped at 12,100, leaving 5,000 other seats available for each game. Those other tickets will be available for game-to-game purchases, community groups and programs sponsored by Suns players, partners and Suns Charities.

The move to cap tickets will allow the Suns to increase ticket prices for the rest of the 2021-2022 season based on demand, Suns CEO Jason Rowley told the Business Journal, but at the same time, by capping season tickets the Suns ensure that people who can’t afford the high-priced packages can still go to a game, he said.

“When your team is performing well and there is a high demand situation that puts you in a position to leverage those opportunities and have an increase to your top line and your bottom line” Rowley said. “Yes, we are certainly going to make money in this market. We are going to make money as a sports and entertainment organization, but we also have an obligation to give back to the community that is supporting us.”

