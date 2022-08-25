Phoenix Suns bring 1990s uniform design back to the court to celebrate iconic teams

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reached back three decades to an iconic era for their latest uniforms.

During the upcoming season, Suns players will be wearing a modern version of the classic rising sunburst uniform that debuted during the 1992-1993 season — a time that elevated Phoenix’s profile with a trip to the NBA Finals and the beginning of several years of success for the team.

That team was led by Charles Barkley, who became the NBA Most Valuable Player. Barkley and the uniform got their Suns start on the same day, Nov. 7, 1992. That was the regular season launch of the Suns’ first season playing in their current arena, now named the Footprint Center.

“This is one of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports,” Chris Grasha, creative director for the Suns, said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.