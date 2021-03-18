Phoenix Startup Week 2021: New virtual format and partnerships mean a full month of events

PHOENIX — Phoenix Startup Week, one of the state’s premier events for entrepreneurs in the tech industry, will happen virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The week of speakers, panels, networking events and community building will happen from April 26 to 30.

The remote format is not the only big change this year. Starting on April 1, the entire month will feature events for entrepreneurs in all industries with each week highlighting a different theme coordinated by a different partner organization.

The Arizona Commerce Authority, Startup Tucson, Moonshot at NACET in Flagstaff, Local First Arizona and PHX Startup Week have banded together as Startup Together AZ [startuptogetheraz.com] to engage entrepreneurs from all sectors and regions of the state.

