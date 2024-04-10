Watch Now
Phoenix startup Ink’d Greetings aims to disrupt greeting card industry

Sammi Ekmark
Phoenix-based Ink'd Greetings aims to disrupt the traditional greeting card industry via its kiosks that allow customers to create and print personalized greeting cards with an attached digital gift card.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 11:15:56-04

Andrew Ekmark knew there had to be a better way to shop for greeting cards.

Oftentimes, the lengthy process involved navigating through crowds of people to find the right card with the perfect message, he said.

“Then, I eventually walk out, paying $6.50 for a card,” he said. “It’s just so expensive.”

That process led Ekmark and his wife Sammi to launch Ink’d Greetings, a Phoenix-based startup that aims to disrupt the billion-dollar greeting card industry and rival companies such as Hallmark and American Greetings.

Ink’d, founded in 2023, creates automated, self-service kiosks that allow customers to customize and print greeting cards on demand, choosing from a variety of designs and themes for special occasions.

