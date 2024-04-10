Phoenix startup Ink’d Greetings aims to disrupt greeting card industry

Andrew Ekmark knew there had to be a better way to shop for greeting cards.

Oftentimes, the lengthy process involved navigating through crowds of people to find the right card with the perfect message, he said.

“Then, I eventually walk out, paying $6.50 for a card,” he said. “It’s just so expensive.”

That process led Ekmark and his wife Sammi to launch Ink’d Greetings, a Phoenix-based startup that aims to disrupt the billion-dollar greeting card industry and rival companies such as Hallmark and American Greetings.

Ink’d, founded in 2023, creates automated, self-service kiosks that allow customers to customize and print greeting cards on demand, choosing from a variety of designs and themes for special occasions.

