Phoenix startup incubator seeking 15 companies for new Impact Accelerator cohort

Provided by Seed Spot
A file photo taken during one of Seed Spot's two-day launch camps in Phoenix.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 13, 2021
PHOENIX — Seed Spot, a Phoenix-based startup incubator, is seeking applicants looking to scale their companies in this year’s Impact Accelerator program.

The six-week accelerator program, now in its ninth year, will be completely virtual this year and open to entrepreneurs across the world. The program will ultimately take 15 companies into this year’s cohort.

Seed Spot runs other shorter programs throughout the year, but this accelerator curriculum is its marquee offering for entrepreneurs, with sessions on pitching, financial projections, customer acquisition, team development and more.

“COVID helped us put this program in sharper focus,” Seed Spot CEO Zach Leverenz said in a statement. “In the wake of the pandemic, we recognize our collective opportunity and responsibility to ensure the economic recovery ahead creates a more just and equitable world.”

