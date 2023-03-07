Phoenix Sky Harbor starts 2023 with record passenger numbers

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport started off 2023 and the Valley’s tourism season with more passengers than it has seen in recent years.

In January, Sky Harbor recorded a total of 3,851,648 passengers going through its terminals, which was a 28.1% increase from January 2022 and it is just slightly higher – 13,331 passengers – from January 2020, according to data released by the Phoenix Aviation Department. The 3.85 million count appears to be the most passengers ever in Sky Harbor in the month of January.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic slowed commercial airline traffic to a halt in the spring of 2020, Sky Harbor was trending for a record year. While still early, the strong showing in January could produce a record year for the airport in 2023.

Sky Harbor not only saw a major increase in passengers but also a 13.9% increase in the total number of landings at the airport from January 2022 to January 2023.

