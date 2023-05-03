Phoenix Sky Harbor saw a pre-pandemic level of passengers and had its busiest month ever

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport broke its all-time monthly passenger record in March – signaling a major comeback for the commercial aviation and tourism industries following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent report from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

A total of 4,615,127 passengers flew into or out of the region’s primary airport during March, which was an 8.2% increase from the same month a year ago and a 2% increase from the 4.5 million passengers the airport saw in March 2019, the previous monthly record.

Historically, March has always been the busiest month of the year at Sky Harbor, and it is the month with the most visitors to the Valley. Between Major League Baseball’s Cactus League spring training, a major NASCAR race and the pleasant weather, there are plenty of reasons bringing travelers to the Phoenix area in March.

The passenger record happened even though Sky Harbor had 206 fewer flights landing on its runways than in 2019. A total of 17,216 flights landed at Sky Harbor in March 2023.

