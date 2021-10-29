Phoenix Sky Harbor is hovering around pre-pandemic passenger numbers

While not surpassing what happened pre-pandemic, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is close to having the same number of passengers it did in 2019.

In September, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count was about 95% of what it was in September 2019, according to an Oct. 28 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,293,728 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during September. When compared to September 2019, passenger traffic was down 4.6% or just over 160,000 passengers.

While still below pre-pandemic levels, Sky Harbor is outperforming 2020. September’s passenger numbers were up 108.7% from the nearly 1.6 million Sky Harbor recorded a year ago. The 14,677 flights that landed at Sky Harbor last month amounted to a 62.7% increase from the landings in September 2020.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.