Phoenix sees uptick in tech job growth, leasing, CBRE report says

Ron Davis, Phoenix Business Journal
While Tempe remains the premier submarket for tech leasing, south Scottsdale could emerge as a hub given the walkable amenities Old Town provides such as restaurants and after work entertainment. Pictured is the Galleria Corporate Centre in Old Town Scottsdale.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 10, 2023
PHOENIX — After a year of headwinds, some normalcy is returning to the technology sector as office leasing decisions are starting to be made in the Valley and beyond.

CBRE Group Inc. recently published its "Tech 30" report, which measures 30 leading U.S. markets that have experienced the most tech sector growth over the last 10 years and how their jobs and office rent have grown over the last two years.

Phoenix saw a 13.4% bump in high-tech software and service jobs in 2021-2022, which put it 10th on the Tech 30 list behind San Francisco and ahead of Seattle. That accounts for more than 12,000 new jobs in the sector.

