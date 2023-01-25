Phoenix robotics firm delivers first 3D printed homes in less than 60 days

PHOENIX — Diamond Age, which moved its California headquarters to Phoenix last year, has begun selling its first community of 3D-printed homes starting in the upper $200,000s.

Using full-stack robotics, the company can build homes within 60 days, said Jack Oslan, CEO of Diamond Age.

"Diamond Age is not a 3D printer," Oslan said. "Diamond Age is a construction automation system. We are building robots bigger than houses to build houses. We do leverage 3D printing, but it is only a small facet of what we do."

Oslan said he's developing robotics tools to offset the labor required to build a new home.

"There isn't enough labor to build homes in this country anymore," he said. "If you don't have the labor, the only way to solve the problem is through automation. Our system will ultimately offset 60% of the manual labor required to build a new home. Our goals are better, faster, cheaper."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.