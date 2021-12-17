Phoenix ranks among most popular US holiday travel destinations

Phoenix is one of the top 10 most popular U.S. flight destinations this holiday season, according to a new online travel agency survey.

Among those planning to fly between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1, Phoenix is one of the most popular destinations — and one of the most affordable for booking hotels — according to a survey by RetailMeNot and Priceline.

Phoenix ranks among other cities such as New York City, Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas as popular flight destinations. However, the survey found that most travelers are taking to the road for holiday travel, at 75% compared to 41% who said they're traveling by plane.

The survey also found that hotels in Phoenix are among the most affordable, at an $149 average nightly rate. That put Phoenix among relatively affordable hotels in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and Kissimmee, Florida, and Houston. Las Vegas was the most affordable destination by hotels, with an average nightly rate of $130.

