Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says

PHOENIX — Phoenix is the top market for manufacturing growth thanks to at least 14 major announcements that have been made in the region since 2020.

Metro Phoenix was ranked No. 1 out of the 15 top growth markets for largest projected job gains by global real estate firm Newmark Group Inc. in its latest manufacturing report, which identified the largest growth markets in large, medium and small metros.

Nearly 15,500 jobs have been promised as part of the major manufacturing developments coming to the Valley, which topped the nation for both projected jobs added and manufacturing announcements in excess of $100 million, according to Newmark research.

Elizabeth Berthelette, author of the Newmark report, said Phoenix has a long history in advanced manufacturing with companies such as Intel and Honeywell over the past 50-plus years.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.