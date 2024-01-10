Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says

More than 15,000 jobs have been promised as part of new Valley developments
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
TSMC.jpg
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 11:01:21-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix is the top market for manufacturing growth thanks to at least 14 major announcements that have been made in the region since 2020.

Metro Phoenix was ranked No. 1 out of the 15 top growth markets for largest projected job gains by global real estate firm Newmark Group Inc. in its latest manufacturing report, which identified the largest growth markets in large, medium and small metros.

Nearly 15,500 jobs have been promised as part of the major manufacturing developments coming to the Valley, which topped the nation for both projected jobs added and manufacturing announcements in excess of $100 million, according to Newmark research.

Elizabeth Berthelette, author of the Newmark report, said Phoenix has a long history in advanced manufacturing with companies such as Intel and Honeywell over the past 50-plus years.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61