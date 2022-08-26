Watch Now
Phoenix Raceway president to step down, move to Chicago for new NASCAR job

Giese will be the president of the NASCAR Cup Series' first-ever Chicago Street Course race
Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
Julie Giese will be leaving her role as president of Phoenix Raceway.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Aug 26, 2022
2022-08-26

PHOENIX — NASCAR announced Thursday that Julie Giese, the president of Phoenix Raceway, has been called up to lead a new racing venture in Chicago.

Giese, who joined Phoenix Raceway in 2018, will be the president of the NASCAR Cup Series' first-ever Chicago Street Course race.

While Giese will continue her day-to-day role in Phoenix through the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend in November, NASCAR said she’ll immediately begin work on several key initiatives in Chicago.

Giese played a key role in NASCAR moving its championship race to Phoenix from 2020 to 2023, and now the motorsports organization is putting her in charge of a major push in Chicago.

