Phoenix Raceway inks new sponsorship deal with FanShield

FanShield, a Phoenix-based technology company that offers insurance-like protection for ticket purchases, has signed a sponsorship deal with Phoenix Raceway.

The deal, which was announced Monday morning, will rename the raceway’s unique infield destination the FanShield Infield Experience.

When Phoenix Raceway premiered its $178 million facelift in November 2018, one of the highlights was the infield fan experience. Fans can buy separate tickets to the infield where they can interact with race teams and get an up-close look at the drivers, their garages, and victory lane. Now FanShield is putting its name on the experience.

The financial details of the sponsorship have not been made public.

FanShield, which is part of the Protecht family of businesses, has partnered with Phoenix Raceway in the past when it sponsored the NASCAR Cup Series races at the Southwest Valley track from 2018 to 2020.

