Phoenix proposes high-capacity transit through Maryvale to Loop 101 in the West Valley

The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro have started the process to identify new high-capacity transit routes for light rail or bus rapid transit in the West Valley.

The agencies are conducting a study to identify a route through Maryvale out west to Loop 101 to accommodate the fast-growing area and to better serve residents in Maryvale Village.

"There's a lot of focus on the West Valley right now around transportation and providing a good quality transportation system with multiple options and multiple nodes," said Markus Coleman, light rail administrator for the city of Phoenix.

The alternatives analysis study started in 2022 and will be completed by the end of this year. The general area that's being studied spans from Central Avenue to 99th Avenue and from Camelback Road to McDowell Road near Interstate 10 and West Valley cities Tolleson, Avondale, and Glendale.

