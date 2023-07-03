Phoenix progresses on entertainment district, business district expansion

The city of Phoenix is taking major steps toward growing and revitalizing the area in and around downtown with a proposed entertainment district and expanded central business district.

Last year, the city restarted conversations for an expansion and renovation of the Phoenix Convention Center south building with a new hotel and an established entertainment district. The south building at the convention center is located on a block between Washington and Jefferson streets and 3rd and 5th streets just north of the Footprint Center and Chase Field.

The city said its blueprint for a long-term expansion of the Phoenix Convention Center includes a 150,000-square-foot exhibit hall expansion, about 800 to 1,200 additional hotel rooms and creating plans for the creation of a 24/7 entertainment district, which it said could help create a walkable, vibrant and safe area with a density of restaurants, bars, attractions, street performers, public art, lighting, landscaping, scooter docks and electric vehicle shuttles.

