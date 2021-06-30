Phoenix PE firm backs Scarlett Johansson's new skincare brand

PHOENIX — Film star Scarlett Johansson has announced she will release a skincare brand in early 2022, and a Phoenix investment firm is helping her do it.

Johansson, perhaps most well-known as one of the Avengers in Disney’s Marvel franchise, will reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff in the much-delayed "Black Widow," set to debut simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service July 9.

She will partner with beauty and fashion executive Kate Foster on the skincare line. Johannson will serve as founder and chairman of the new company and Foster as the co-founder and CEO.

Funding for the venture will be provided by The Najafi Cos., a Phoenix private investment firm that has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

The Najafi Cos. has backed brands including Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty, Beach House Group and Moon Oral Care. Earlier this year, Najafi formed a blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick .

"It's so rare to find the right partners with the right products at the right time. With Scarlett and Kate, it became immediately clear to us that this is a special opportunity," Najafi Cos. Founder and CEO Jahm Najafi said in a statement. "Scarlett has been on a mission and her level of commitment, engagement and passion is both inspiring and a key differentiator in the marketplace. We are thrilled to be supporting Scarlett's entrée into entrepreneurship and are so excited for the future of this company."

