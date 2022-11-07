Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix, one of six cities testing out new Uber feature

Uber Investigative Report
Nam Y. Huh/AP
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Uber Investigative Report
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 12:17:14-05

PHOENIX — Beginning today, Uber is set to expand the pilot of a new in-app safety feature.

The feature will allow drivers and riders in Phoenix to record audio during trips.

Phoenix is one of 6 cities in the United States where the feature is being rolled out.

According to Uber, by giving riders and drivers the option to initiate audio recordings before or during a trip, this latest feature can help encourage safe and comfortable interactions, and add an additional layer of safety to trips taken on the platform. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway