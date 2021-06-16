Phoenix one of 50 finalists in global contest to solve urban challenges

Phoenix is one of 50 cities around the globe in the running to receive $1 million to implement ideas for recovery from effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arizona’s capital was named one of the Champion Cities in the 2021 Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Mayors Challenge, which picked 50 cities as finalists out of the total of 631 from 99 countries that submitted applications earlier this year with ideas to solve urban challenges in four key areas: economic recovery and inclusive growth; health and wellbeing; climate and environment; and good governance and equality.

Of the 50 Champion Cities, 15 will be selected to win $1 million and expert assistance to implement their ideas and spread them to other places around the world.

Phoenix, one of 14 U.S. cities named to the Champion Cities list, was chosen for its proposal of “career mobility units” to provide computer access, career counseling, education, child care solutions and other services to help people seeking jobs and to connect them to employers.

“Communities around the world are looking for solutions to connect residents with career opportunities, and Phoenix is proud to be a laboratory for creative, data-driven ideas," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “Without a doubt, this challenge will produce solutions that will improve the lives and well-being of people now and in future generations."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

