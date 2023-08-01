Phoenix officials say TSMC reaffirmed commitment to Arizona during meetings in Asia

Following an extensive trip by a Phoenix delegation to Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, city leaders say Phoenix is poised to become a hub for innovative technologies, and they are confident in the city landing direct flights to Asia.

The delegation spent about two weeks visiting with major companies and government leaders in mid-July to show its support for businesses that have already made big investments in Arizona and to try to convince more why they should set up shop in the Valley.

"The economy in Phoenix is something that the international community is focusing on," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told the Business Journal. "Across three different countries, they recognize that we're leaders in industries ranging from semiconductors to advanced vehicles. Companies across Asia want to partner with Phoenix and help invest in the incredible economic transformation that we are undergoing."

