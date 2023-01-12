Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix office rental rates hit new high in Q4

Park Place South.jpg
Avison Young
The Park Place South building, located at 1700 South Price in Chandler, is now occupied by Northrop Gruman. Mark Seale of Avison Young brokered the deal for the defense contractor to sublease the space from Voya.<br/>
Park Place South.jpg
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 10:58:05-05

PHOENIX — Renting office space, on average, costs Valley companies a little bit more in 2022.

Despite higher vacancies than pre-COVID-19 figures, negative net absorption and firms still determining how much office space they need, Phoenix saw a 2.8% year-over-year bump in direct asking rents in 2022. A fourth-quarter market report from real estate firm Avison Young found the direct asking price per square foot reached a new high of $28.90.

"Most companies are asking 'how can I do this without having as much office space?'" said Mark Seale, principal of Avison Young and director of brokerage services in Phoenix. "That's obviously leading to a glut of office space that's either for sublease or eventually going back to the landlord. As you look further down the road, that could create some stress for some of these landlords as these leases burn off over the next couple of years."

The exception is the premier, class A spaces as companies continued to have a flight to quality for office. That market has buoyed the cost to the overall market with the rental rates reflecting the high cost of construction and the build-out of the amenities offered at the space.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!