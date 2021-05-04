Phoenix named among top markets for construction workers

PHOENIX — Phoenix is among the top U.S. cities for the construction industry, with the intense demand for new houses continuing to push the need for construction jobs, according to a study from Industrial Paint and Protection Magazine.

Phoenix ranked as the fifth-best market for construction workers based on four factors: the number of new building permits issued, number of construction workers per permit, average pay and cost of living, according to the study.

The top five was dominated by Texas cities, with Dallas, Houston and Austin ranking first, second and fourth, respectively. Minneapolis ranked third.

"The Phoenix construction market has exceeded the national U.S. average significantly since 2016, and 2020 was no exception, expanding by 15% and driven by a strong residential market," according to a Cumming research report cited by Industrial Paint and Protection Magazine.

