Phoenix moves up on CBRE's 2021 national Scoring Tech Talent report

PHOENIX — Phoenix was once known as an agricultural haven for outputs like citrus and cotton, but nowadays the metro area is home to one of the largest tech talent pools in the country.

That’s according to the new 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report from CBRE that ranked Phoenix as the 17th best market for tech talent in North America, up one spot from its rank last year.

The report also found that Phoenix has the 14th largest tech talent pool nationally with just over 98,000 tech workers, a labor force that’s grown 14.2% from 2015.

The top region for overall tech talent in this year’s report was the San Francisco Bay Area, followed by Seattle and Washington, D.C. See a list of the top 20 below.

This is the ninth year of the Tech Talent report, which ranks the top 50 North American markets on their ability to attract and develop talent. The report specifically looks at 13 measures, including tech graduation rates, tech-job concentration, real estate costs and more.

