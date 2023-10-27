Phoenix midtown tower could transform into 'urban resort oasis'

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Financial Center — a midcentury office tower with distinctive slots resembling vintage computer punch cards — could be taken off the office market permanently.

New York City-based Left Lane Development is planning to acquire and transform the mostly empty building into a boutique hotel with residential and retail uses — while a second structure complete with a rooftop deck and spa is proposed to rise at the site.

The vertically-integrated real estate firm, which specializes in hotel and multifamily development, adaptive reuse and historic activation, also plans to develop a second, smaller structure on the north portion of the property with new amenities. A second building was originally planned at the site, but was never built.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.