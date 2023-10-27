Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix midtown tower could transform into 'urban resort oasis'

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Punchcard.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 12:27:28-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Financial Center — a midcentury office tower with distinctive slots resembling vintage computer punch cards — could be taken off the office market permanently.

New York City-based Left Lane Development is planning to acquire and transform the mostly empty building into a boutique hotel with residential and retail uses — while a second structure complete with a rooftop deck and spa is proposed to rise at the site.

The vertically-integrated real estate firm, which specializes in hotel and multifamily development, adaptive reuse and historic activation, also plans to develop a second, smaller structure on the north portion of the property with new amenities. A second building was originally planned at the site, but was never built.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football