Phoenix metro slips on best-performing cities list, but still in top tier

PHOENIX — The Phoenix metro lost a little ground in the 2023 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index, but it remained one of the nation’s top 10 cities in the authoritative yearly assessment.

The Valley dropped four spots from No. 4 last year to No. 8 this year on the index, which is an annual measure of economic resiliency in more than 400 U.S. metros. This is the first year in a while that Phoenix has fallen rather than risen in the rankings. Phoenix jumped from No. 12 in 2020 to No. 7 in 2021 to No. 4 in 2022.

Still, being in the top 10 puts a metro in the elite tier of cities, and Phoenix has been there for three straight years. Milken said the Valley stands out for its medium-term job and wage growth, and for the fact that it is above the median among large cities on all but two components of the institute’s BPC index.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.