Phoenix metro economy among most resilient nationwide amid pandemic, report says

PHOENIX — The Valley was one of the most resilient areas nationwide during the pandemic, a new report by the Brookings Institution shows.

Brookings on Feb. 28 released its Metro Monitor 2023, a report that offers a comprehensive look of how the pandemic impacted economies of 192 metro areas nationwide with populations greater than 250,000.

The Phoenix metro area, deemed by the report’s authors as resilient, ranked No. 4 nationwide out of 192 U.S. metros, performing well for inclusive growth pre-pandemic and continued economic resiliency during the public health crisis.

The report examined economic performance indicators across five categories: growth, prosperity, overall inclusion, racial inclusion, and geographic inclusion. From there, the report's authors determined whether metro areas were resilient, emergent, tested or stagnant.

