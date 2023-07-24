Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport soars to its best-ever fiscal year performance

The demand from consumers to take to the skies, particularly leisure travel, is showing no signs of slowing down. That drove Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to post its best passenger numbers ever for fiscal year 2023, providing an increase in revenue as well.

This week, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport reported that the facility, which is in southeast Mesa, set a new record for commercial passenger activity for fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30. For the year, the Gateway Airport saw a total of 1,917,911 passengers, which represents a 5.6% increase over fiscal year 2022.

“The growth of Gateway Airport over the past few years has been phenomenal,” Chip Wilson, the mayor of Apache Junction and the chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors, said in a statement. “The airport’s continued growth is providing tremendous economic benefit for the entire greater Phoenix region. We look forward to welcoming even more sun-seeking visitors through the airport this year.”

